First Southside Book Fair coming May 2021 and its free!

SAN ANTONIO – Editor’s note: This story was published through a partnership between KSAT and Live From the Southside, a new local- and Latina-owned magazine that works to improve & expand community relationships through promoting events, stories and businesses.

The first Southside Book Fair will be held on May 16, 2021 at Brooster’s Backyard Ice House from noon to 4 p.m.

Hosted by Live from the Southside, Scooby Van of San Antonio, and Brooster’s Backyard Icehouse, local Southside authors and other Texas authors will be featured.

The free event will showcase up to 20 authors who will be autographing and selling their books. A kid’s writing contest will be held to encourage kids to write and share their stories.

The top three winners will be awarded prizes and featured in Live From the Southside Magazine.

The Scooby Van of San Antonio will be there for a used book drive to help support their mission of giving free books to underserved kids and to stock local little free libraries.

This book fair is free and open to the public. Free snacks will be available and refreshments and food is also available for purchase through the event host, Brooster’s Backyard Ice House.

April Monterrosa, Editor in Chief of Live from the Southside Magazine, Alda P. Dobbs, Author, and Linda Pearson, Founder/CEO of Scooby Van of San Antonio will be hosting an author panel to kick off the event.

Sponsors for the event include: Live From the Southside, Brooster’s Backyard Icehouse, & Scooby Van of San Antonio.

Authors interested in being showcased at the event should email: contact@aldapdobbs.com

For more information about sponsorships, email linda@scoobyvansa.org

For more information about the event, media, & advertising email livefromthesouthside@gmail.com

This article initially appeared on Live from the Southside.

