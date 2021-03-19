Jury selection in capital murder trial of accused cop killer to resume Monday

SAN ANTONIO – Jury selection will resume Monday in the capital murder trial of a man accused in the execution-style slaying of a San Antonio Police Department detective in 2016.

It has been four and a half year years since veteran San Antonio Police Department Detective Benjamin Marconi was shot in the head at point blank range as he sat in his patrol car outside police headquarters.

Jury selection in the capital murder trial of 35-year-old Otis McKane, Marconi’s accused killer, began last fall. It was halted in December over health concerns due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“As it relates to memories gone, folks forget things after a certain period of time, and that can be a benefit as it relates to finding a jury,” said 379th District Court Judge Ron Rangel when asked whether the delay would make jury selection easier since the murder occurred in November 2016

The case attracted considerable public interest at the time, which Rangel feared could have made finding prospective jurors difficult.

Still, Rangel, who will preside over the trial, said he isn’t considering a change of venue.

“The parties have had an opportunity to request a change of venue, and they have not asked for that at this point,” Rangel said. “If they were to ask, which I doubt they would, I wouldn’t grant it.”

A total of eight jurors have been chosen so far. Rangel plans to select a panel of 12 jurors and three alternates.

A trial date has not been set.

The Backstory: Otis McKane on trial for execution-style killing of SAPD Detective Benjamin Marconi