Matthew McConaughey to host virtual concert to raise funds for Texans impacted by winter storm

Alright, alright, alright! Looking for something to do on Sunday? Don’t worry, you won’t even need to leave your couch for this.

Actor and Texas native Matthew McConaughey is hosting a virtual concert, titled “We’re Texas,” at 7 p.m., Sunday, to benefit those affected by Winter Storm Uri through the Just Keep Livin Foundation’s Texas Relief Fund.

The event will be streamed for free on McConaughey’s Youtube channel.

According to the foundation’s website, the concert will feature musical performances by Texas natives, residents and supporters, including Don Henley, Gary Clark Jr., George Strait, Kacey Musgraves, Kelly Clarkson, Khalid, Kirk Franklin, Leon Bridges, Los Lonely Boys, Lukas Nelson, Lyle Lovett, Miranda Lambert, Parker McCollum, Post Malone, Randy Rogers and Willie Nelson, and more.

You can find the full list of performers here.

I’m Matthew McConaughey hailing from Austin, Texas and together #WereTexas. Join me and so many talented folks from Texas on Sunday, 3/21 at 7pm CT. Head to my https://t.co/xm9l02GWxK Let's get Texas and Texans back on their feet again - giddy up to give back @jklivinfndn pic.twitter.com/VSoPe1ydwT — Matthew McConaughey (@McConaughey) March 20, 2021

“A lot of Texans are hurting right now,” McConaughey said in a release. “After the disaster of the worst freeze here in over 70 years, so many are still without clean water, and unable to repair water damage that has made their homes unlivable. One of my favorite things about Texans is that we like to help ourselves, and while that spirit is still alive and well, a lot of Texans can’t help themselves right now unless we help them. The ‘We’re Texas’ virtual event features an all-star lineup of Texas talent for a night to restore Texas. It’s time.”

According to McConaughey, the proceeds from the concert will be distributed by the foundation to a variety of non-profit organizations including:

For more information on the event, click here.

