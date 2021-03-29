KSAT Town Hall: Your questions answered about pregnancy, infertility during the pandemic

SAN ANTONIO – Being pregnant can be an exciting and happy time but it can also be filled with anxiety and questions, especially during a pandemic.

In 2021, there are new challenges that definitely weren’t covered in any of the popular pregnancy books.

So KSAT is hosting a town hall at 2 p.m. on March 31 to help get some of your questions answered and provide support around an issue that is so important in our community.

KSAT anchor and reporter Courtney Friedman, who recently announced her pregnancy, will talk with a panel of four experts about COVID-19 during pregnancy, the vaccine, delivery protocols, breastfeeding, infertility, and mental health.

Dr. Patrick Ramsey is the medical director for inpatient OB services at University Health and the Director of the Maternal-Fetal Medicine Fellowship Program at UT Health San Antonio.

Dr. Randall Robinson is an OB-GYN and fertility specialist at University Health. He is also the Chair of the Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology at UT Health San Antonio.

Dr. Erin Mankus is an OB-GYN at University Health and an Assistant Professor of Obstetrics and Gynecology at UT Health San Antonio. She specializes in helping women with postpartum depression, and mental health.

Joi Brock is a midwife who runs the Birth Center Stone Oak, with a staff of licensed, certified midwives and certified nurse midwives. She offers a holistic approach to pregnancy and birth.

Pregnancy & Infertility Panel (Copyright 2020 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

You’ll be able to watch the livestream in the video player above. It will also be available on our newsreader app, on KSAT.com/TV or our free streaming app that works with Roku and other smart TV devices.

You can submit your questions in the prompt below about pregnancy, delivery and infertility during the age of COVID-19.

