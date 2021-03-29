UT Health San Antonio breaks ground on new $430 million hospital

SAN ANTONIO – The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio broke ground Monday on a new $430 million multi-speciality and research hospital.

According to UT Health officials, the hospital will be used for “research and treatment of cancer and other complex diseases that disproportionately impact the people of South Texas.

A ceremony for the groundbreaking was held virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dr. William L. Henrich, president of UT Health San Antonio, welcomed academic, civic and community leaders from The University of Texas System, the city of San Antonio and Bexar County.

“This hospital represents an exciting day for health care in our region and carries our aspirations for UT Health San Antonio to lead a bright future propelled by science, education and clinical excellence,” Henrich said.

Henrich said the patient-centered hospital is being built with both state and private investments. UT Health officials said once completed, the center will deliver the most advanced precision-based care and the latest targeted therapies possible.

Ad

“We are forging a future in which no patient will ever have to leave San Antonio to receive world-innovative treatments,” Henrich said. “This project will significantly and forever change how we serve the sickest and most vulnerable populations in our area.”

UT Health officials said the center will be a “major site for early phase clinical trials, including novel immunologic and stem cell therapies for cancer.”

The hospital will stand 8 stories tall and house 144 hospital beds.

Also on KSAT:

Q&A: Medical director for University Health gives insight on COVID-19 vaccine and pregnancy

University Health establishes COVID-19 vaccine registry for seniors 80 and older

Ad

Metro Health to make 30,000 COVID-19 vaccine appointments available Thursday