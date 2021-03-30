Local officials tour shelter for unaccompanied migrant children at Freeman Coliseum

SAN ANTONIO – U.S. Rep. Joaquin Castro, Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff and Bexar County Precinct 1 Commissioner Becky Clay-Flores will tour a shelter for unaccompanied migrant children at Freeman Coliseum on Tuesday afternoon.

After the tour, they will hold a news conference to talk about what they saw.

The tour comes after buses with about 500 migrant children who crossed the U.S.-Mexico border arrived at the Freeman Coliseum Expo Center on Monday night.

The children are now sheltered at the facility, which is expected to house as many as 2,400 people. The group only consists of boys between the ages of 13 and 17 years-old.

According to a news release, the facility has an internal potential capacity of 2,100 beds. Additionally, 300 medical beds are included in a separate facility.

Wolff has said that the children could stay anywhere from five to nine days, but it could be extended to two weeks if someone tests positive for COVID-19.

The U.S, Department of Health and Human Services is working to make sure the unaccompanied children are unified with their families or put with suitable sponsors in the U.S.

The intake site is providing standards of care for the children, which includes clean and comfortable sleeping quarters, meals, recreational activities and access to medical services.

Volunteers worked all weekend to help set up the facility and to make sure they have things like clothing and hygiene products.

Catholic Charities and the Refugee Immigrant Center for Education and Legal Services (RAICES) are providing supportive services and they now anticipate having more help, as they have already received a large interest from hundreds of people who hope to volunteer.

