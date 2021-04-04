Mural honoring Vanessa Guillen outside of Fort Hood defaced again, nonprofit officials say

SAN ANTONIO – A mural honoring slain Texas soldier Vanessa Guillen was defaced again, according to a social media post from the League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC).

This is not the first time the mural, which stands in Killen, Texas, outside of Fort Hood where Guillen was last assigned before her murder, has been defaced, according to LULAC.

In October, the mural was attacked just hours after what would have been Guillen’s 21st birthday.

“After the Vanessa Guillen Memorial Mural was once again attacked yesterday, we LULAC would like to thank Sgt. Willams for cleaning up all the broken candles and damage done, and leaving the mural once again beautiful and radiant,” the LULAC said in a Facebook post. “We did lose the candle heart with crosses made by Cervantes, but that is okay. Thank you also to Sick Made Tattoo Parlor and Sergio Palomino home of the mural.”

After the Vanessa Guillen Memorial Mural was once again attacked yesterday, we LULAC would like to thank Sargeant... Posted by LULAC on Sunday, April 4, 2021

Since the attack on the mural, it has since been restored thanks to the efforts of Sgt. Williams, according to LULAC, calling it “one of the most exemplary characteristics of a great soldier.”

The group said that they are continuing to seek justice for Guillen and her family.

To the person that once again destroyed the Vanessa Guillen Memorial Mural outside of Fort Hood....YOU WILL NOT DEFEAT US. WE ARE VANESSA GUILLEN! WE WILL FIGHT FOR OUR SISTER! WE WILL WIN! Posted by LULAC on Saturday, April 3, 2021

“To the person that once again destroyed the Vanessa Guillen Memorial Mural outside of Fort Hood...You will not defeat us,” the non-profit said. “We are Vanesa Guillen! We will fight for our sister! We will win!”

Guillen disappeared from Fort Hood on April 22, 2020.

According to a previous KSAT report, Guillen’s remains were found in early July and officials said she was killed on base by a fellow soldier.

