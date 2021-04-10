Is your vehicle registration expired? Texas DMV officials say you have until April 14 to renew

The Texas Department of Motor Vehicles is reminding Texans that they have until April 14 to ensure their vehicles are registered.

According to the department, the temporary waiver granting the suspension of on-time registration renewal ends on April 14, 2021, which means you must renew your vehicle’s registration on or before April 14.

According to the department, law enforcement may begin issuing citations to motorists operating a vehicle without a current registration sticker or current registration receipt and there is no grace period after the deadline.

You can take care of your vehicle’s registration online, by mail and in-person:

Online:

While the renewal deadline for those with expired registration is April 14, 2021, online registration renewal is only available for up to nine months past your registration expiration date.

If you wish to renew online, please be aware of the deadlines listed by month in this chart below: https://www.txdmv.gov/.../bod.../Renewal_Deadlines_Chart.pdf.

By Mail:

Mailing in a renewal request this close to the processing deadline does not ensure the registration transaction will be completed by April 14, 2021.

Since mail-in registration renewal processes and procedures differ by county, please contact your local county tax office for guidance.

In-Person:

Local county tax offices may offer services by appointment only. Please contact your local county tax office for assistance with any new policies or procedures before you go.

A passing vehicle inspection is required prior to registration renewal. A passing vehicle inspection obtained within the original 90-day period remains valid for registration renewal, provided that the inspection is not more than one year old.

Motorists whose vehicle inspections are older than one year must obtain a new passing vehicle inspection prior to renewing registration.

