WellMed opens online registration for more than 4,000 COVID-19 vaccination appointments

A nurse prepares the first dose from a vial of Moderna COVID-19 vaccine to be administered in Britain at the West Wales General Hospital in Carmarthen, Wales, Wednesday April 7, 2021. The Moderna vaccine is the third vaccine to be approved for use in the UK, which is to be given to patients in Wales from Wednesday, and the UK has so far ordered 17 million doses of the Moderna jab. (Jacob King/Pool via AP)

SAN ANTONIO – WellMed has opened online registration for more than 4,000 first doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine.

This comes after WellMed filled more than 3,000 single-shot Johnson & Johnson appointments for Monday and Tuesday at the Doris Griffin Senior Center, as of Sunday afternoon.

The Moderna vaccine appointments will be administered Monday through Friday at the Elvira Cisneros Senior Community Activity Center, on SW Military Drive, according to WellMed.

Those who receive Moderna must be 18-years-old or older. There is no cost to receive the vaccine.

To sign up for your vaccine appointment, click here to register, or visit www.WellMedHealthcare.com/vaccine.

Ad

If you don’t have access to the internet, you can call the toll-free vaccination hotline at 833-968-1745 to schedule your appointment. The hotline will also schedule appointments for the Alicia Trevino Lopez Senior One-Stop Center, at 8353 Culebra Road, and the Elvira Cisneros Senior Community Center at 517 SW Military Drive.

The phone line is open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., seven days a week.

More on KSAT:

WellMed opens online registration for more than 3,000 COVID-19 vaccination appointments