Blood donations, especially types O negative and positive, are still urgently needed

SAN ANTONIO – The South Texas Blood and Tissue Center says they need at least 200 more blood donations a day to meet the growing demand of treating people in our area hospitals.

The blood donations help a variety of local patients, from people fighting cancer to those recovering from trauma, as well as undergoing surgeries.

“I just feel I’m so blessed. And if I can help other people with this, that would be great,” Mari Labbe, a recent blood donor said.

Mari was one of the first people to donate blood at Central Catholic High School on Tuesday.

“We encourage anyone who is willing and eligible to donate blood to give us a call, and make that blood donation appointment; whether it be a community blood drive or at a donor room, find a convenient opportunity for you to be someone’s hero and save a life,” Vanessa Gonzales, donor recruitment consultant said.

South Texas Blood and Tissue Center officials said even if you got the vaccine you are approved to donate and there is a big need for donors right now.

“Hospitals continue to request for more blood. In recent weeks we’ve seen a 20% increase over normal and that is outpacing the blood donations,” Gonzales said.

Anyone who can, should give blood, especially if you are type O.

“While the total inventory remains at critically low levels with a one and a half day blood supply, specifically O positive and negative are both critically low as well, with less than a one day blood supply,” Gonzales said.

As for Mari, she has a message for anyone who may be hesitant.

“Don’t be afraid. You know, you can help other people. You’re blessed, you’re healthy. Come on over and help other people,” Labbe said.

If you are interested in donating blood, there are numerous blood drives around the city coming up. Those interested can call 210-731-5590 or head to southtexasblood.org.

