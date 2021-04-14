WATCH LIVE: Fire causes heavy damage to apartment complex on North Side

SAN ANTONIO – A fire caused heavy damage Wednesday morning to an apartment complex on the city’s North Side.

When firefighters arrived at the complex in the 3200 block of Nacogdoches Road, they found heavy flames and called in a second alarm.

San Antonio Fire Chief Charles Hood said between 60 to 100 occupants will need to find another place to live. The Red Cross will help them find temporary shelter, Hood said.

No injuries were reported but firefighters rescued several pets, Hood said.

This is the third fire reported at the complex in the last year, Hood said.

The cause of Wednesday’s fire is under investigation.