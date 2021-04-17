Dog food drive in San Antonio aims to help pet families in need

SAN ANTONIO – The local publisher, Dog Friendly San Antonio, is celebrating three years of providing fun options for canines and has a big goal to accomplish in less than 30 days.

The publishing group is partnering with the nonprofits Daisy Cares and the San Antonio Food Bank for a dog food drive dubbed “30k for Canines.” The initiative was launched on April 15 and aims to raise 30,000 pounds of dog food.

“A lot of families are having to choose between feeding themselves and feeding their pets,” said Amy Lynn, founder of Dog Friendly San Antonio.

Donors have the option to make an additional monetary contribution as well.

“$1 donation equals 10 pounds of pet food,” Lynn said.

As a dog owner herself, Lynn knows dog food can quickly rack up a family’s grocery bill.

“My dog, she’s a little Chihuahua Minpin,” Lynn said. “Her name is Terri. She’s a sweetheart, and I get her dog food about once or twice a month. For me, fortunately, I’m blessed (that it’s not a) big stretch to have to pay for, but I know (it can be) for families in need. $10, $20, $30, $40 a month or more, if you have a huge dog, can add up really quickly, especially if you have more than one pet.”

Dog Friendly San Antonio hopes it can provide relief for families through the pet-food drive and prevent dogs from being surrendered.

“It (has) been a challenging year for all of us so, I hope that we can help give t just a breath of fresh air knowing that at least one more thing is taken care of,” Lynn said.

Dog food donations can be dropped off at any of the following locations:

Local Coffee - 302 Pearl Parkway

North Park Subaru - 9635 San Pedro

The Impact Guild - 708 West Summit

Feliz Modern - 110 West Olmos

The Good Kind Southtown - 1127 S St Mary’s Street

30k for Canines ends on April 15. All donations will benefit and be distributed by the San Antonio Food Bank and Daisy Cares.

To make a monetary donation, click here. To learn more about the initiative, click here.

