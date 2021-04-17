Medical Examiner identifies San Antonio International Airport shooting suspect

‘Active shooter’ shot, killed at San Antonio International Airport by officer, SAPD chief says

SAN ANTONIO – A man who opened fire from a highway ramp and then at the San Antonio International Airport, who was fatally shot by police on Thursday, has been identified.

The Medical Examiner identified the alleged shooter on Saturday as Joe Gomez.

Gomez drove into the airport, going the wrong way, around 2:30 p.m. Thursday, into the airport terminal from the exit, according to police.

San Antonio Park Police Officer John Maines heard another officer’s warning about Gomez and immediately began walking toward his vehicle. He saw Gomez get out of his vehicle in front of Terminal B, according to officials.

Police said Gomez began shooting a handgun in the direction of Officer Maines, numerous bystanders and passing vehicles in the terminal, police said.

The officer returned fire and struck Gomez twice. According to the ME’s Office, Gomez had also shot himself after the officer fired gunshots.

He was taken to an area hospital and was pronounced dead.

During an autopsy, the Medical Examiner announced Friday that Gomez’s fatal wound was self-inflicted.

The investigation into the shooting is still ongoing and Officer Maines will be placed on administrative duty, according to SAPD.

