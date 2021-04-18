Search underway for missing 73-year-old woman in SE Bell County, officials say

The Bell County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help in their search for Janet Bartoo and issued a Silver Alert on Sunday.

BELL COUNTY, Texas – A search is underway for a missing 73-year-old woman in Southeast Bell County.

The Bell County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help in their search for Janet Bartoo. Deputies issued a Silver Alert on Sunday.

Bartoo was last seen leaving her residence at 11 a.m., Saturday, in a chocolate brown 2010 Ford Explorer with a Texas plate that reads, “CT3V003.” The SUV also has a US Navy sticker on the back window of the vehicle, according to officials.

The sheriff’s department said Bartoo suffers from demential and that she may become disoriented easily.

Her family was unaware that she was leaving her residence and her destination is unknown. It’s also unknown what clothes she was last wearing at the time she went missing, officials said.

Anyone with more information on Bartoo’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Bell County Sheriff’s Department at (254) 933-5412 or call 911.

