Castle Hills police asking potential victims to come forward after 3 teens groped at workplace

SAN ANTONIO – Police in Castle Hills are trying to determine if there might be more victims related to a case involving teens who allegedly were groped while working at a Sonic restaurant.

James Maxwell Crow, 27, was arrested Tuesday on charges of indecency with a child.

James Maxwell Crow, 27, was arrested Tuesday on charges of indecency with a child. (KSAT)

It turns out, though, that he is the second suspect charged in the case.

Police arrested Daniel Martinez, Jr., 23, last week on the same charges.

Manager at Castle Hills restaurant accused of groping, fondling teenage employees

“Some of the girls that work at Sonic restaurant here in Castle Hills came in and wanted to file a complaint for sexual assault,” said Chief Esteban Zuniga with the Castle Hills Police Department.

According to court documents, both suspects are accused of making those unwanted sexual advances toward at least three girls who are under the age of 17.

Ad

Suspect Daniel Martinez, Jr., 23, was arrested last week, also on child indecency charges. (KSAT)

Police say Crow and Martinez were the teens’ supervisors at the Sonic restaurant on Northwest Military.

The arrest affidavits say both suspects pushed up against the workers in a sexually suggestive way and groped them on numerous occasions.

Still, one suspect was surprised when he was arrested, police said.

“They either didn’t know or they just elected not to care about what they were doing,” Zuniga said.

All three alleged victims told police the unwanted touching began soon after they were hired and went on for months.

For one of them, it began as far back as September of last year, the affidavit said.

The girls reported it earlier this month.

“It could have been that the victims were not coming forward and they just let it go until it got to be too much,” Zuniga said, offering possible explanations for the delay.

While he says he is interested in hearing from any other potential victims in this case, he also encourages anyone in this type of situation to speak out and get help.

Ad

Anyone with information on the Castle Hills case is asked to call (210) 342-2341.