Peep into this $2 million home in the Dominion

SAN ANTONIO – Take a look inside another million-dollar San Antonio home in the exclusive Dominion neighborhood.

This home has more than 10,000 square feet and is listed for just under $2 million.

There are five bedrooms, six full bathrooms and three half bathrooms at 2 Davenport, an area of the Dominion neighborhood where George Strait previously lived. You can tour his old home here.

The estate comes with an elevator, mother-in-law-suite, full-service wet bar, a pool , cabana, outdoor kitchen and more.

Realtor Binkan Cinaroglu with Kuper Sotheby’s International Realty has the listing.

Related: