Hollywood actress lists Canyon Lake Airbnb rental as one of her top wishlist destinations

CANYON LAKE, Texas – An Airbnb listing in Canyon Lake, known as the Skyhouse, is on the travel wishlist of writer, director and actress Mindy Kaling.

Kaling put together a list of places she’d like to stay from the travel website and the Skyhouse, which can host up to 10 guests, made the cut out of listings from around the world.

The Skyhouse is set on a steep slope overlooking Canyon Lake and the Texas Hill Country and also has a pool.

Kaling curated the list of Airbnb stays as part of a partnership with the travel company which recently conducted a survey and found that 25% of moms want to travel for Mother’s Day weekend.

“The best feeling, as a mom, is when I get to travel with my kids and show them something they have never seen before. I’m like this friendly wizard who shows them new places and experiences,” Kaling said. “I’ve been dreaming of a relaxing vacation with my kids for a while, getting them outdoors somewhere away from the noise and routine of the city.”

The Airbnb locations Kaling added to her wishlist include:

Mother’s Day is May 9 and Airbnb’s survey noted that 65 percent of moms with babies or toddlers are currently planning for or seeking outdoor explorations in nature for the holiday.