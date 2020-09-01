84ºF

Treehouse in Fredericksburg is one of top wish-listed destinations for Airbnb travelers

Fredericksburg is top destination for Airbnb travelers for fall and Labor day weekend

Mary Claire Patton, Digital Journalist

The most-wishlisted home in Fredericksburg, TX is the Live Oak Treehouse at HoneyTree Farm.
FREDERICKSBURG, Texas – Airbnb has released a list of the top travel destinations for travelers and some of the most unique, wish-listed locations people are looking to stay.

One of the locations that’s been added as a top wish list stay for Airbnb is a treehouse in Fredericksburg, listed on the website as Live Oak Treehouse at HoneyTree Farm.

According to Airbnb officials, travelers are looking to get out of the city for fall trips, including Labor Day weekend.

The top destinations in the U.S. for Labor Day weekend are:

  • Hilton Head Island, South Carolina
  • Big Bear Lake, California
  • Lake Havasu City, Arizona
  • Charleston, South Carolina
  • Scranton, Pennsylvania
  • Wilmington, North Carolina
  • Palm Springs, California
  • Orange Beach, Alabama
  • Pigeon Forge, Tennessee
  • Fredericksburg, Texas

Airbinb officials said travelers are booking vacations within 300 miles of their origin. “Guests itching to get out of their homes for a quick getaway are continuing to prioritize safer travel by discovering magic in their own backyards and on four-wheels... It’s clear that nearby escapes are here to stay this fall.”

The most wish-listed Airbnb locations in August were:

Data from Airbnb indicates that travelers are looking for amenities like a pool, whether or not pets are allowed, wifi access and AC.

The methodology used to determine these statistics were based on searches from Aug. 1-23, 2020.

