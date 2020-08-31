Video shows inside of $1.18 million Tuscan style home in Cordillera Ranch

BOERNE, Texas – Here’s another chance for you to check out the inside of a million-dollar property in Boerne.

The 2 bedroom, 2-and-a-half bathroom home at 26 Di Luso Drive is approximately 2,772 square feet.

The home features “hardwood floors, exotic stones and granites, custom ceiling details with wood beam accents, venation plaster, wrought iron light fixtures, and chef’s kitchen with professional-grade stainless steel appliances, custom solid wood cabinetry with granite countertops,” according to the listing.

Both bedrooms come with luxury amenities including a private patio for the primary bedroom and an en-suite bathroom for the other.

Amenities in the neighborhood include private golf cart access from Di Lusso to the Clubs of Cordillera Ranch, according to the listing agent.

All photos and video were sent to KSAT by Kuper Sotheby’s International Realty and are courtesy of Paige to Page Photography.

