Peek at $1.7 million French chateau-inspired home in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – You can take a video tour of a $1.7 million home that sits beneath a canopy of mature trees in San Antonio.

We know these million-dollar homes aren’t in everyone’s price range but it’s still fun to look.

The French chateau-inspired look of the home at 11 Orsinger Hill boasts stacked rock wall accents and custom ceilings with architectural details.

The home comes with three bedrooms, four-and-a-half bathrooms and is approximately 4,328 square feet.

The home has a “chef’s kitchen complete with an oversized island, custom solid wood cabinetry, extensive storage space and professional stainless steel appliances,” according to the listing.

The house, which sits behind wrought iron gates, was built in 1999 and is located right behind Orsinger Park in the Park Forest neighborhood.

The video was provided to KSAT by Kuper Sotheby’s International Realty.

