Man dies from gunshot wound after being shot at Leon Valley apartment complex, police say

LEON VALLEY – A man died from a gunshot wound after being shot at a Leon Valley apartment complex, and police say they are still searching for the suspect responsible.

The incident happened around 7:30 a.m., Sunday, at the Vista del Rey apartment complex on Evers Road.

Leon Valley police said they found the man, 35, had been shot at the scene. He was taken to an area hospital, where he later succumbed to his injury, according to officials.

The suspect is still at large and further details on the incident are limited at this time, as detectives are still working the investigation.

