Clear icon
79º

LIVE

SHOW MORE 

Local News

Man dies from gunshot wound after being shot at Leon Valley apartment complex, police say

The suspect is still at large and detectives are working the investigation

Cody King
, Digital Journalist

Tags: 
Leon Valley
,
Shooting
,
Crime
,
police
Lights atop a police cruiser flash at the scene of a crime in this undated file image.
Lights atop a police cruiser flash at the scene of a crime in this undated file image. (KPRC/File)

LEON VALLEY – A man died from a gunshot wound after being shot at a Leon Valley apartment complex, and police say they are still searching for the suspect responsible.

The incident happened around 7:30 a.m., Sunday, at the Vista del Rey apartment complex on Evers Road.

Leon Valley police said they found the man, 35, had been shot at the scene. He was taken to an area hospital, where he later succumbed to his injury, according to officials.

The suspect is still at large and further details on the incident are limited at this time, as detectives are still working the investigation.

We’ll bring more updates to this story as they become available.

More on KSAT:

Grand jury charges rapper with murder in shooting at La Cantera apartment complex

Brothers indicted in shooting of Balcones Heights Police Officer

Copyright 2021 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author: