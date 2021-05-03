SA doctor confirms COVID-19 vaccine is not related to infertility, explains how the rumor started

SAN ANTONIO - – Across the nation, COVID-19 vaccine sites are reporting lower demand and some vaccine hesitancy, which is causing experts to speak up about misinformation.

For months, KSAT has been fielding questions from viewers about the vaccine, clearing up confusion and worry.

One of the vaccine-related questions KSAT viewers are asking the most is: Can the vaccine affect fertility?

The answer from every doctor KSAT has talked to, is a resounding “no.”

“We have some information from the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists that’s recommending and encouraging women who are contemplating pregnancy to proceed to get the vaccine,” said Dr. Yetunde Ibrahim, an Infertility and Reproductive Endocrinology Specialist at both University Hospital and UT Health SA.

Ibrahim said that months ago she saw false rumors begin to spread, mainly through social media, saying the vaccine caused infertility.

“My understanding is this started when some anti-vaxxers sent a letter suggesting that the vaccine contained a protein that was very similar to a protein that functions in human placenta,” Ibrahim said. “They were suggesting that making antibodies against the protein that the body can actually attack placenta, therefore resulting in infertility and miscarriages. This was completely erroneous and wrong information.”

She went on to say the vaccine neither contains that protein nor the instructions that would tell your body how to fight against it.

