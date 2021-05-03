Why a foreign diplomat spied on a San Antonio university’s Zoom class

Anaise Kanimba and Taciana Rusesabagina talk to KSAT 12 News about the trial of Paul Rusesabagina on April 22, 2021.

SAN ANTONIO – During a recent Tuesday night Zoom classroom discussion at St. Mary’s University, Bill Israel, an associate professor of communication studies, began his class on the topic of the arrest and trial of Paul Rusesabagina.

Rusesabagina saved 1,268 people during the Rwandan genocide in 1994 that left around 800,000 people dead in 100 days. He was the focus of the 2004 feature film “Hotel Rwanda,” which has received the United States Presidential Medal of Freedom while living in San Antonio but is currently jailed on terrorism charges in the African country.

It was a massacre that quickly unfolded in front of the entire world while France, according to a Washington law firm in a study released two weeks ago, did nothing to prevent or stop a foreseeable genocide while it worked closely with the Rwandan government.

Ad

As the St. Mary’s professor began speaking virtually, he was unaware that the audience included at least one uninvited guest.

CLASSROOM INTRUDER

On April 6, exactly 27 years after the genocide began, the St. Mary’s classroom discussion began on Rusesabagina. Soon, attendees noticed an intruder.

The person logged on under the name “Charles Ntageruka” but was then booted from the Zoom call after the professor’s repeated attempts to have the individual identify themselves went unanswered. The intruder then returned, using only initials as a name and listened to the class discussion, which spanned almost two hours, in silence.

Members in the Zoom call included Tresor Rusesabagina, one of Paul Rusesabagina’s sons and a current student at St. Mary’s University. Also giving a presentation that night was Anaise Kanimba, the niece of Paul and his wife, Taciana. They adopted Anaise after her parents were killed during the 1994 genocide.

Ad

Ad

Ad

Ad

Ad

Ad

Ad

Ad

Ad

Ad

Ad

Ad