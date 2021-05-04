Clear icon
84º

BREAKING NEWS

SHOW MORE 

Local News

Buzz off! Metro Health offers advice to prevent mosquito bites, breeding after rains

When it rains, they swarm: City officials want you to prevent mosquito bites, breeding

Jakob Rodriguez
, Digital Journalist

Tags: 
San Antonio
,
San Antonio Metro Health
,
Mosquitoes
Mosquito.
Mosquito.

SAN ANTONIO – With recent heavy rains in and around the San Antonio area, Metro Health officials are asking residents to help prevent mosquitoes by following preventive breeding measures.

According to Metro Health, residents can actively curb the number of mosquitoes they see in the spaces around them by helping to prevent them from breeding.

The following is a list of tips to help residents limit mosquitoes and prevent mosquito bites:

Remove standing water

Keep mosquitoes from laying eggs inside and outside of your home. Once a week, empty and scrub, turn over, cover or throw out containers that hold water, such as

  • Vases
  • Pet water bowls
  • Flowerpot saucers
  • Discarded tires
  • Buckets
  • Pool covers
  • Birdbaths
  • Trash cans
  • Rain barrels
  • Tires

Follow safe water storage tips

If water must be stored, tightly cover storage containers to prevent mosquitoes from getting inside and laying eggs.

Copyright 2021 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author: