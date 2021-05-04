Buzz off! Metro Health offers advice to prevent mosquito bites, breeding after rains

SAN ANTONIO – With recent heavy rains in and around the San Antonio area, Metro Health officials are asking residents to help prevent mosquitoes by following preventive breeding measures.
According to Metro Health, residents can actively curb the number of mosquitoes they see in the spaces around them by helping to prevent them from breeding.
The following is a list of tips to help residents limit mosquitoes and prevent mosquito bites:
Remove standing water
Keep mosquitoes from laying eggs inside and outside of your home. Once a week, empty and scrub, turn over, cover or throw out containers that hold water, such as
- Vases
- Pet water bowls
- Flowerpot saucers
- Discarded tires
- Buckets
- Pool covers
- Birdbaths
- Trash cans
- Rain barrels
- Tires
Follow safe water storage tips
If water must be stored, tightly cover storage containers to prevent mosquitoes from getting inside and laying eggs.