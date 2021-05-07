Lone Star Fugitive Task Force arrests suspect in shooting, carjacking that left 2 people dead

Abelardo Daniel Garcia, 30, was taken into police custody in the case of a shooting and carjacking that left two people dead.

BANDERA, Texas – The Lone Star Fugitive Task Force made an arrest Thursday in the case of a fatal shooting and carjacking that left two people dead.

Abelardo Daniel Garcia, 30, was taken into police custody.

The U.S. Marshals Service said Garcia was wanted by the Bandera County Sheriff’s Office after he allegedly was involved in a shooting and carjacking that killed two people. Witnesses say they saw Garcia flee the scene in the stolen vehicle.

Authorities said Garcia avoided being caught following a high-speed vehicle chase. The Lone Star Fugitive Task Force was later contacted during the investigation to help locate Garcia.

Garcia was found Thursday at a home in the 300 block of Private Road 1510 in Bandera. He was taken into custody without incident.

“Fugitives pose a danger to society and apprehensions are vital to protect the innocent,” said U.S. Marshal Susan Pamerleau. “Deputies and task force officers responded without delay and potentially prevented the loss of another life.