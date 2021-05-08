Leon Valley police arrest man accused of killing brother last weekend

LEON VALLEY, Texas – Leon Valley police say they have arrested a man accused of murdering his brother.

Leon Valley PD made the arrest of Darren Paul Doze, 35, on Friday with help from the U.S. Marshals Service.

Police say Doze shot his brother, 39-year-old Ronald Doze, on Sunday, May 2. Ronald Doze was found at the Vista Del Rey apartment complex on Evers Road around 7:30 a.m. that morning.

Ronald Doze was rushed to the hospital, where he later died from his injuries. A motive for the shooting remains unclear.

Darren Doze faces a murder charge in the case.