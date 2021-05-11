BCSO deputy arrested, accused of improper conduct with female cadets

Deputy Toribio Gutierrez was arrested on suspicion of official oppression and indecent assault.

SAN ANTONIO – A firearms instructor who has been with the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office for more than two decades was arrested Tuesday, according to Sheriff Javier Salazar.

Deputy Toribio Gutierrez, who was first hired by BCSO in 1997, was taken into custody Tuesday on charges of indecent assault and official oppression.

Salazar said the investigation into Gutierrez first began in March after a male deputy reported Gutierrez’s behavior.

Gutierrez is accused of groping at least one female cadet through her clothing during a training, Salazar said. He also made inappropriate comments, asking female cadets for their personal social media information.

When he was rejected, Gutierrez allegedly responded, “you want to graduate, don’t you,” according to Salazar.

“That, quite frankly, is infuriating for me to hear,” Salazar said.

Since the investigation, Salazar said a total of five female cadets have come forward to report Gutierrez’s behavior.

Salazar said he intends to fire Gutierrez, especially as the sheriff’s office continues to hire people.

“Parents need to know that their young cadets are safe with our deputies,” Salazar said.

Going forward, Salazar said they will make sure a female instructor is present in future cadet classes.

“We’ve already started making those adjustments going forward,” Salazar said.

Gutierrez, who was moved to the courthouse in a role that was not public-facing after the investigation began, had taught cadets for up to five years, Salazar said. Investigators will be circling back with those cadets to uncover any other potential incidents involving Gutierrez.