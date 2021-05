VIN etching aims to help protect against automotive theft.

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department’s Vehicle Crimes Unit and the Regional Auto Crime Task Force will be hosting a free VIN etching event on Saturday.

The event will be held from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the H-E-B Plus parking lot at the intersection of Loop 1604 and Bandera Road.

No appointment is necessary.

Officers will be there to etch vehicle identification numbers on car windows in an effort help make vehicles less of a target for thieves aiming to sell the parts.

