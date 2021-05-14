San Antonio artists create murals to increase COVID-19 vaccine awareness

The City of San Antonio collaborated with local artists to launch phase two of its award-winning COVID-19 prevention campaign entitled “What Will It Take” (WWIT).

The artists created murals that helped launch Phase 2 of the city’s COVID-19 prevention campaign entitled “What Will It Take.”

San Antonio artist Alex Rubio created a mural as part of a collaboration with the City of San Antonio to increase community awareness of the importance of the COVID-19 vaccine. The mural can be seen in the District 5 area. (KSAT)

According to a news release, the second phase of the campaign features a partnership with the arts organization, Supporting Multiple Arts Resources Together.

The murals were created by Alex Rubio in District 5, Kaldric Dow in District 2, Jerry Garcia in District 4, Ana Hernandez in District 3 and Kim Bishop in District 7. The murals share messages of encouragement to get vaccinated and to also bring life to the walls of small businesses in the heart of neighborhoods.

San Antonio artist Kaldric Dow created a mural as part of a collaboration with the City of San Antonio to increase community awareness of the importance of the COVID-19 vaccine. The mural can be seen in the District 2 area. (KSAT)

“We are excited to see this campaign come to life. We hope that these murals serve as a reminder to our community to stay safe and to get vaccinated as soon as possible. Many of these murals feature our own neighbors and once again demonstrate how much our community cares for one another. We encourage our residents to tour the murals as they are installed,” Mayor Ron Nirenberg said in a statement.

San Antonio artist Jerry Garcia created a mural as part of a collaboration with the City of San Antonio to increase community awareness of the importance of the COVID-19 vaccine. The mural can be seen in the District 4 area. (KSAT)

The campaign also includes on-the-ground outreach efforts and a “Paletas in the Park” program that brings vaccine information and a refreshing treat to families in areas of the city that have been most impacted by the pandemic.

San Antonio artist Ana Hernandez created a mural as part of a collaboration with the City of San Antonio to increase community awareness of the importance of the COVID-19 vaccine. The mural can be seen in the District 3 area. (KSAT)

Metro Health has created an interactive map of “pop-up” vaccine clinic events in Bexar County. The map allows residents to filter information by vaccine manufacturer, date, and location. Metro Health will continue to work with local community agencies to host these no-cost COVID-19 “pop-up” vaccine clinics using health and equity data to coordinate events. No registration is needed to attend these clinics and if residents have questions, they can call 311 or email COVID-19@sanantonio.gov.

San Antonio artist Kim Bishop created a mural as part of a collaboration with the City of San Antonio to increase community awareness of the importance of the COVID-19 vaccine. The mural can be seen in the District 7 area. (KSAT)

The campaign continues to remind residents to help to slow the spread of COVID-19 by wearing masks, social distancing and ultimately get vaccinated as soon as they are able.

