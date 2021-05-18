WATCH LIVE: Bexar County, Texas officials to make announcement regarding the Alamo

SAN ANTONIO – Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff and Bexar County Commissioners, along with Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick and Texas Land Commissioner George P. Bush, will make an announcement regarding the Alamo on Tuesday morning.

Details surrounding the announcement are unknown, but it will be livestreamed in this article at 9:15 a.m.

The announcement comes just weeks after The Alamo released renderings of a new, two-story, 24,000-square-foot Exhibit Hall & Collections Building that will be built on the plaza grounds.

The sleek addition will house interactive exhibits, gallery space, and the entire Alamo and Phil Collins collections when it opens in the summer of 2022, the Alamo said.

Its groundbreaking is set for this summer.

A separate Alamo Visitor Center and Museum are expected to launch in 2025. At that time, the Phil Collins Collection, filled with artifacts donated by the musician and Alamo enthusiast, will be moved to the museum.

The modern structures will be added to the new Alamo Plan, which was approved by City Council last month.

