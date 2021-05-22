Partly Cloudy icon
85º

WEATHER ALERT

SHOW MORE 

Local News

Student found with gun at MacArthur High School, officials say

This is the second gun that has been recovered by NEISD this week

Cody King
, Digital Journalist

Tags: 
NEISD
,
MacArthur High School
,
Crime
,
Education
Photo does not have a caption

SAN ANTONIO – An investigation is underway by North East Independent School District police after a student was found with a gun at MacArthur High School on Thursday, according to officials.

This is the second gun that has been recovered by NEISD this week. Another gun was found Friday in a bathroom at Ed White Middle School, district officials confirmed.

The student with the gun at the high school was alone in a hallway and “seemed to be acting suspicious,” according to NEISD police.

An administrator and an officer called him into a classroom and found that he had a gun in his possession, officials said.

No threats were made, and the student claimed he had a gun for his own protection for things happening outside of school, according to NEISD police. The student was later arrested.

More on KSAT:

Gun found in bathroom of NEISD’s Ed White Middle School

Copyright 2021 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author: