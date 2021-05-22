Student found with gun at MacArthur High School, officials say

SAN ANTONIO – An investigation is underway by North East Independent School District police after a student was found with a gun at MacArthur High School on Thursday, according to officials.

This is the second gun that has been recovered by NEISD this week. Another gun was found Friday in a bathroom at Ed White Middle School, district officials confirmed.

The student with the gun at the high school was alone in a hallway and “seemed to be acting suspicious,” according to NEISD police.

An administrator and an officer called him into a classroom and found that he had a gun in his possession, officials said.

No threats were made, and the student claimed he had a gun for his own protection for things happening outside of school, according to NEISD police. The student was later arrested.

