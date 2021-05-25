Murder suspect added to Texas DPS most wanted list was last seen in San Antonio area

(Left: Margaret Lorrain Smith in 2008; center and right: how she might look today)

SAN ANTONIO – A woman who was charged in the slaying of her husband and added to the Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives list was last seen in San Antonio.

Margaret Lorrain Smith, 62, has been on the run since 2009, when she fled Brazoria County before her murder trial for the death of George Smith, according to DPS.

She was last seen getting into a four-door sedan, possibly a Lincoln Continental, at a Walmart in the San Antonio area.

Margaret Smith was indicted for capital murder in September 2007 after her husband, George, was found dead the month prior at Surfside Beach.

DPS said she lured him to the sand late at night and left him sitting there before a hitman beat him to death with a metal object. That man, Dylan Laughrey, was convicted of capital murder in 2008, according to the Houston Chronicle.

DPS on Tuesday said they added her to the Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives list and will offer a cash reward of up to $7,500 for information leading to her arrest.

To submit a tip, call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-252 TIPS (8477), submit a tip through the DPS website, or submit a Facebook tip by clicking the “SUBMIT A TIP” link.

A reward of $5,000 is also being offered from the Brazoria County Crime Stoppers.

She is 5 feet, 6 inches tall, weighs about 185 pounds, has a mole on the bottom of her right eyelid, and could be wearing a wig.

