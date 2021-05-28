Broadway Central Market now offers curbside and delivery

H-E-B Central Market celebrated the opening of curbside at the Broadway location on May 28, 2021.

SAN ANTONIO – Customers of Central Market on Broadway can now order groceries for pickup or delivery.

The service, which is offered at other H-E-B stores in town was rolled out at the Central Market on Friday.

Customers can order and pay for their orders online at centralmarket.com or in the Central Market mobile app,

For now, the service has no pickup or delivery fees for the first four orders placed through the app.

Home delivery for the Broadway Central Market is offered in the following zip codes: 78201, 78202, 78203, 78204, 78205, 78207, 78208, 78209, 78210, 78212, 78213, 78215, 78216, 78217, 78218, and 78234.

Earlier this month, the grocery giant announced free curbside pickup orders at all H-E-B stores with a minimum purchase of $35.