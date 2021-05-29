Man found guilty of aggravated sexual assault of child, officials say

KENDALL COUNTY, Texas – A man has been found guilty of aggravated sexual assault of a child, according to the Kendall County Criminal District Attorney’s Office.

Prosecutors said Geovanni Jesus Alvarez-Rodriguez was found guilty by a Kendall County jury.

In January 2019, the victim made an outcry to a Kendall County Sheriff’s investigator that he was sexually assaulted by Alvarez-Rodriguez, according to the Kendall County Criminal District Attorney’s Office.

The victim was forensically interviewed by an expert from the Kids’ Advocacy Place. Prosecutors said the victim went into detail on the progression of the sexual assaults by Alvarez-Rodriguez and the pain suffered.

Alvarez-Rodriguez later confessed to all the sex acts, according to the Kendall County Criminal District Attorney’s Office. After Alvarez-Rodriguez was arrested, the victim later recanted his outcry and said he made it all up, prosecutors said.

Although Alvarez-Rodriguez was an adult when the victim outcried, the conduct occurred when he was a juvenile and therefore had to be certified as an adult, according to the Kendall County Criminal District Attorney’s Office.

“About 1 in 4 children who disclose sexual abuse will eventually recant,” Stephenie Cantu, the Program Director for Kids’ Advocacy Place, said in a released statement. “This is due to a number of reasons, most commonly being pressure from family members or the offender, but also stress from the judicial process, financial strain, wanting to return to the state of secrecy, etc.”

“Recantation of an outcry of sexual abuse by a child is actually a stage of a child’s disclosure. Thanks to the hard work of law enforcement and the testimony of experts Stephenie Cantu and Randy McGibney, the jury was easily able to see the defendant for the sexual predator he is,” Special Victims Prosecutor Nick Socias said in a released statement.

Sentencing is scheduled to begin Aug. 25. Alvarez-Rodriguez faces 5-99 years or life in prison with lifetime registration as a sex offender, according to the Kendall County Criminal District Attorney’s Office.