Great Graduates 2021: Teresa Gamez of Brackenridge High School in SAISD

SAN ANTONIO – In our great graduate series we highlight local students who have gone above and beyond, or some that have overcome seemingly unimaginable circumstances to thrive.

And today we introduce you to Teresa Gamez of Brackenridge High School in the San Antonio Independent School District, who didn’t let a tough journey and a language barrier slow her down.

“It was hard, it was really hard not knowing the language, not being able to understand what they were saying or what they were telling me. And I just remember crying every night to my mom,” Teresa Gamez said.

Gamez – a graduating senior, said her journey to graduation day was far from easy.

“Her grandfather really is kind of her hero, because of how he crossed her over. She had a story of one day being in Mexico and the next day she found out she was going somewhere. A few days later, I think she woke up here. So it was a journey. Her grandfather carried her for three days,” Laura lopez, college bound advisor for Brackenridge High School said.

Teresa said she will never forget her family, and now they are part of what motivates her to success.

“Originally I lost my grandma two years ago and my grandpa, he is the person that brought me here like six years ago. Oh yeah. You know, it’s hard, but them not being able to go over there and not being there for the last time. It’s really hard when I’m doing this for them,” Gamez said.

“I think she’s a role model for her class and not just her class, but those coming behind her to know that, hey, I can do this,” Lopez said.

Teresa has become an inspiration to her classmates, her teachers, as well as her young sisters.

“I say never give up, never give up and prove everybody wrong. Prove everyone wrong. If they’re going to tell you you’re not going to be able to do it, show them you’re going to them, you’re going to be able to be better than them,” Gamez said.

Next stop for Gamez is Texas A&M San Antonio, where she wants to study to become a nurse.

“I want to become a nurse, become someone that can help on a lot of people. I want to be there for people that need my help,” Gamez said.