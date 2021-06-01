Comal ISD holding 3 job fairs this week for teachers, office staff, maintenance employees

SAN ANTONIO – Comal ISD is holding three job fairs this week in an effort to fill a variety of positions.

The district is looking for new teachers, paraprofessionals and educational support staff, office staff, bus drivers, mechanics, electricians, HVAC technicians, custodians and after school (SACC) aides, according to its website.

The positions include paid holidays, flexible schedules and benefits, the district stated.

The district is holding the following job fairs:

Tuesday, June 1: Bill Brown Elementary, 20410 Hwy. 46 West in Spring Branch

Wednesday, June 2: Startzville Elementary, 4211 FM 3159 in Canyon Lake

Thursday, June 3: Comal ISD Support Services Bldg., 1404 Interstate 35 North in New Braunfels

The job fairs will be open from 8:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. on those dates.

“We’re a fast-growing school district. That means we have plenty of opportunities, full-time and part-time, close to you in New Braunfels, Canyon Lake, Seguin, Spring Branch, San Marcos and San Antonio,” its website states.

