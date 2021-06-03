Roof of Southeast Side strip mall collapses in fire, SAFD chief says

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio firefighters are investigating the cause of a fire that made part of the roof of a Southeast Side strip mall collapse on Thursday, according to Fire Chief Charles Hood.

The fire happened in the attic of the strip mall, located in the 2900 block of South New Braunfels Avenue and more than 30 fire units were called to the scene.

Fire officials said a convenience store in the strip mall had extensive damage from the flames, as did the attic where the fire originated. However, another business in the mall, a barbershop, didn’t have any damage.

No firefighters or others were injured in the fire.

As of around 5 p.m., the intersection where the strip mall is located is blocked off as fire crews are still working to extinguish some of the flames. Anyone traveling nearby is urged to avoid the area as firefighters are still working the scene.

Further details are limited at this time, but we’ll bring more updates as they become available.

