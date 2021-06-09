JBSA-Lackland on lockdown after 2 shooters fire toward base

SAN ANTONIO – Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland is on lockdown Wednesday afternoon after two people fired shots toward the base.

Authorities with JBSA-Lackland said the two people were off-base when they opened fire near the Valley Hi gate. They then fled the scene on foot.

“JBSA emergency responders are working with the San Antonio Police Department to clear the area and search for the shooters,” authorities said.

There is not an active shooter at the base and no hits have been confirmed. JBSA said there were trainees in the area of the shooting, but no injuries have been reported.

SAPD spokeswoman Jennifer Rodriguez said a crime scene has not been located.

The base is still on lockdown, authorities said just before 1:30 p.m.

At around 12:30 p.m., JBSA told personnel to take immediate cover.

“Active Shooter warning for all JBSA-Lackland personnel,” JBSA stated in a tweet. “All base personnel implement LOCKDOWN procedures immediately and take cover. Real World LOCKDOWN, LOCKDOWN, LOCKDOWN.”

Ad

KSAT 12 News has a crew at the scene. This is a breaking news story and it will be updated as more information becomes available.