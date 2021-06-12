SAPD: Investigation reveals reports of shots fired outside JBSA-Lackland not credible

A military policeman stands guard at JBSA-Lackland Air Force Base game, Wednesday, June 9, 2021, in San Antonio. The Air Force was put on lockdown as police and military officials say they searched for two people suspected of shooting into the base from outside. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police have determined that reports of possible shots fired outside of JBSA-Lackland earlier this week were not credible.

The conclusion by SAPD comes just one day after JBSA-Lackland announced the military portion of the investigation was closed.

The base went into a modified lockdown Wednesday after JBSA’s Operations Center received conflicting reports around 12:15 p.m. of possible shots fired near the base.

According to an SAPD statement sent to KSAT on Saturday, the details of the incident were “vague and sparse” as several law enforcement agencies searched the area for possible shooters. Authorities also searched various public locations, including the adjacent Oyo Hotel and nearby restaurants for suspects or evidence.

All the people who officials spoke with said they were unaware of gunshots in the area, according to police.

Just hours later, around 3 p.m., an all-clear was issued. SAPD said officers were “unable to locate any indication that a shooting had occurred” and no injuries were reported.

Ad

“Physical evidence was not located, a victim was not present, and all persons contacted did not have any information to share that substantiated or validated the initial report of a shooter/shooting,” according to police.

The person who first reported the incident to military personnel is unknown and could not be located or contacted, according to SAPD.

With the investigation closed, police said it did not reveal any information or “indications that the alleged report was credible or valid.”

More on KSAT:

Lockdown lifted at JBSA-Lackland as shooting reports are investigated