Collie from Boerne wins Best in Variety at 2021 Westminster Dog Show

“Fannie,” a rough collie from Boerne, won Best in Variety at the 145th Westminster Kennel Club Dog show this weekend, according to her owners.

BOERNE, Texas – “Fannie,” a rough collie from Boerne, won Best in Variety at the 145th Westminster Kennel Club Dog show this weekend, according to her owners.

Fannie is a six-year-old rough blue merle collie who was born and bred by Boerne locals, Frank Trevino and Dr. April Hain Trevino.

Her owners said in a release that Fannie, “enjoys a leisurely Texas Hill Country lifestyle and has been known to patrol the family peach orchard, pick and playing with the peaches before the squirrels have their chance.”

While Fannie didn’t win the herding group, Connor, an Old English Bulldog, still has the chance to win Best in Show.

The results for Best in Show will be in Sunday night with a Whippet, Pekingese, French bulldog and Old English sheepdog as some of the top contenders.

You can find more on the final results here.

Ad

More on KSAT:

Local dog getting national recognition at Westminster dog show this weekend