San Antonio Pride Softball League readying for World Series

SAN ANTONIO – There is plenty of grit, determination, skill, and most importantly pride to go around with members of the San Antonio Pride Softball League.

The league will be making its way to the North American Gay Amateur Alliance World Series in late August.

Hector Barrera, the league’s commissioner and coach, said they’re looking to put San Antonio’s gay softball community on the map.

“It’s a week-long tournament, it’s a lot different than just a weekend. You know, it’s you’re playing 10, 15 games or more in a week, so it’s a pretty good show of endurance as well,” said Barrera.

NAGAA softball world series is made up of more than 17,000 players from 46 cities across Canada and the U.S.

For Daniel C. Gutierrez, softball has been part of his upbringing. He said he and his sisters have played since they were children. Gutierrez said being gay has no relevance out on the field.

“When you’re out here, you’re a ballplayer. That’s the way my dad raised me to play. You’re a ballplayer on the field, you’re not a gender, no sexual orientation, nothing. You get out there, you’re a ballplayer, end of discussion,” said Gutierrez.

Alexander Wainscott, an outfielder for the team, said he just picked up softball four years ago. He adds he always wanted to be part of a team growing up but wasn’t sure he would have fit in.

“I mean, we all have a similar background. I think that’s the biggest thing when it comes to the morale of the team. So no matter what, we’re just there to support each other. Softball is a great way to build friends and great relationships,” said Wainscott.

The league celebrated its very first game back in 2015. It was formed as an outlet for everyone looking to support the LGBTQ+ community.

The San Antonio Pride Softball League is currently fundraising to cover travel-related costs for the World Series trip to Colombus, Ohio.

The players said they are proud to represent San Antonio’s gay softball community at the national level.

“We are a really good team, we’re gonna do very well,” said Gutierrez.

