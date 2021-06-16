Man caught with more than $587K worth of fake car parts in Boerne, KCSO says

BOERNE – A man was arrested after investigators found more than a half-million dollars worth of fake car parts in Boerne.

The Kendall County Sheriff’s Office said 40-year-old Nader Ahmadi was charged with trademark counterfeiting after the month-long investigation.

Investigators with the KCSO said 11 vehicles were also seized during the bust on Tuesday in the 41200 block of Interstate 10 West.

During the bust, KCSO found about $587,000 worth of counterfeit parts for Ford, Jeep and Toyota, authorities said.

Video of the scene showed empty boxes and a hood outside of the property, called Prestige Offroads. Most of the counterfeit parts included grills and bumpers.

Some of the parts were shipped to Ahmadi from countries overseas, KCSO said.

It is possible that customers may have fake parts on their cars.

“If you’re a customer of Prestige Offroads, go to a dealership and have it checked out to make sure it’s safe,” KCSO authorities said.

Homeland Security and a drug task force are also part of the investigation.

