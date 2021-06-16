Man, woman hospitalized in 2-vehicle crash in West Bexar County, sheriff’s office says

Two drivers were hospitalized in vehicle crash in West Bexar County Monday morning.

SAN ANTONIO – A man and a woman were taken to area hospitals following a two-vehicle crash in West Bexar County on Wednesday morning, the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office said.

The crash happened around 8 a.m. on Texas Research Parkway, not far from Highway 90 and Potranco Road and outside Loop 1604.

According to deputies, a white sport utility vehicle and a gray truck side-swiped each another.

Deputies said the woman driving the SUV was airlifted to Brooke Army Medical Center in stable condition with several lacerations and broken bones.

The 42-year-old man driving the truck was taken to University Hospital by ambulance also with broken bones, authorities said.

Residents waited for more than an hour to get into the nearby Briggs Ranch neighborhood. A sergeant at the scene said they could open the roadway once both vehicles were towed.

The Bexar County Fire Marshal’s Office also responded to the call and assisted in the cleanup.