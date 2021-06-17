Gov. Greg Abbott to sign gun legislation, including ‘constitutional carry,’ at Alamo on Thursday at 11 a.m.

SAN ANTONIO – Gov. Greg Abbott will visit The Alamo on Thursday to sign several pieces of legislation related to firearms, including so-called constitutional carry.

According to a press release from the governor’s office, Abbott will be joined by several lawmakers and “representatives of the National Rifle Association” at the historic downtown San Antonio location for an event at 11 a.m.

“Governor Abbott will be joined for the bill signing ceremony by Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick, Speaker Dade Phelan, Senators Donna Campbell, Brandon Creighton, Charles Schwertner, and Drew Springer, Representatives Giovanni Capriglione, Cole Hefner, Tom Oliverson, Matt Shaefer, David Spiller, and other members of the legislature,” a news release reads.

House Bill 1927, otherwise known as the permitless carry or “constitutional carry,” will be one of the pieces ceremonially signed, according to a news release. Find an explainer on constitutional carry here.

Abbott signed HB 1927 on Wednesday, which allows Texans who are 21 years or older to carry a firearm without obtaining a license or training. It will go into effect Sept. 1.

Other bills that will be signed tomorrow, according to Abbott and the Texas State Rifle Association, include

Senate Bill 19

Senate Bill 20

Senate Bill 550

House Bills 957

House Bill 1500

House Bill 2622

