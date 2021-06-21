Houston-area officials searching for man who fell off jet ski and didn’t resurface

Lights atop a police cruiser flash at the scene of a crime in this undated file image.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – Editor’s note: Officials initially said a teen and a child fell off the jet ski. New information states it was just one adult on board and no other occupants.

A search is underway for a man who fell off of a jet ski and didn’t resurface, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

The incident happened Sunday evening in the 1900 block of Gulf Pump Road in the Crosby area, according to officials.

Harris County Sheriff’s Office units are at 1927 Gulf Pump Road in the Crosby area. Preliminary info: a juvenile male... Posted by Ed Gonzalez on Sunday, June 20, 2021

An active search is underway and further details are available at this time.

We’ll bring more updates as they become available.

More on KSAT:

Hondo police’s K-9 found safe after escaping his enclosure

Search underway for Kerrville man wanted for injuring child, police say