CAST Med High School taking applications for the new school year

SAN ANTONIO – Summer is just getting started but it is never too early to start thinking about the next school year and the unique educational opportunities around San Antonio.

“Just walking into the building, it’s like you haven’t seen a place like CAST Med before,” Elia Ancures, an incoming 11th grader at CAST Med High School said.

The school is only going into its third year of existence but it offers some top-tier educational opportunities.

“I chose CAST Med because they will help me go into the medical field,” Ancures said. “They are preparing me for success.”

CAST Med was created to add to the pipeline of much-needed doctors and researchers in the San Antonio area.

“It means an opportunity to participate with different doctors, nurses, pharmacists, even local regular doctors who have their own offices,” principal Dr. Eddie Rodriguez said.

On top of the teachers and learning environments, CAST Med also offers early opportunities for internships, and of course hands-on activities.

Ad

“As a public school system, we were very blessed and our students are very blessed to have this type of technology here. This is actually a table, an instrument that we use in biology and in our Project Lead the Way bioscience courses, which actually allow students to study the human body,” Rodriguez said, referring to an Anatomage. CAST Med is the only high school in the area with this piece of equipment.

The school is free and open to the public. It is accepting applications for the upcoming school year.

Rodriguez said the school accepts 150 students each year.

“We accept any student throughout our county, any student who is interested ... if you’re an incoming ninth-grader, please consider our school,” he said.

As for Ancures, she is already looking towards the future.

“I want to be a trauma surgeon or an emergency room doctor,” she said.

If you are interested in applying, click here.