City of San Antonio Fourth of July Celebration returns for 2021

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Parks Foundation and the Parks and Recreation Department announced the return of the city’s July Fourth Celebration for 2021.

The family-friendly event is scheduled to go from 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. at Woodlawn Lake Park and is free to the public.

The Parks Foundation said local food trucks and vendors will be selling barbecue, burgers, hot dogs, tacos, aguas frescas and more. There will also be carnival games available throughout the celebration.

The evening program will begin at 5 p.m. for the Welcome Salute, which will feature Bexar County Commissioners and San Antonio City Council Members. The U.S. Air Force Band of the West will then perform live at 7:30 p.m., according to the parks foundation.

The fireworks display will begin at 9 p.m. and will shoot across Woodlawn Lake.

To see the full schedule for the celebration you can visit the San Antonio Parks Foundation website.

