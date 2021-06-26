Pride version of San Antonio flag flies over City Hall for first time

The City of San Antonio to fly pride version of the city's flag

SAN ANTONIO – The City of San Antonio flew a pride version of the city’s flag over City Hall on Saturday, the first time in city history, to commemorate Pride Month.

“In our city, y’all will always mean ALL,” Mayor Ron Nirenberg announced in a Facebook post.

For the first time in San Antonio’s history, a Pride version of our official city flag will fly over City Hall to... Posted by Mayor Ron Nirenberg on Saturday, June 26, 2021

The mayor thanked the LGBTQ Advisory Committee for the flag recommendation as well as the LGBTQIA+ partner organizations for the work they have done to advance equity in the city.

“It is a wonderful acknowledgment for Mayor Nirenberg to show what a welcoming city we are, but also to celebrate our vibrant and very strong LGBTQ+ community. The flag is a representation of the LGBTQ+ community’s resilience, the struggles we have faced and a reminder that we must continue to fight for inclusivity and respect, especially for our Black and Brown community members. Now is the time to incorporate policy change along with the meaningful gestures that celebrate our community,” said Robert Salcido, Jr., the executive director at Pride Center San Antonio.

June 26 marks six years since the Supreme Court ruled in “Obergefell vs. Hodges,” that same-sex marriage would be legal in all 50 states.

