Need pest control for rodents? Try adding a barn cat to your property.

SAN ANTONIO – Pest control can be costly and may contain harmful chemicals. But, Animal Care Services may have a better solution for you, and it comes with four paws and a tail.

The ACS Barn Cat Program allows locals to adopt a barn cat as a way to provide natural pest control for their property.

“These are not the kind of cats who will cuddle you on the couch; instead, barn cats love to patrol your property to keep it pest-free,” ACS said in a Facebook post.

Barn cats are suited to live outside and they are sterilized, vaccinated, and microchipped, according to ACS. All that is needed to take care of the cats is food, water and shelter.

Animal Care Services said they even have their own group of barn cats who help them keep pests away from their facility.

“Adopting a barn cat is truly saving the life of a pet that would otherwise have no placement,” ACS said.

Adoption costs are free for barn cats and anyone interested is encouraged to contact the adoption team at acsadoptions@sanantonio.gov.

