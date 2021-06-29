San Antonio to celebrate, honor military with Armed Forces River Parade

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio River Walk is calm and quiet now, but this weekend there is a big river parade.

On Saturday at 11 a.m. is the Armed Forces River Parade, a free patriotic parade dedicated to the men and women who serve in all branches of the military.

" I am ecstatic about this weekend, and can’t wait for it,” Master at Arms 2nd Class Gabriela Sealy with the United States Navy said.

Sealy is ready because this weekend’s parade has been a celebration months in the works.

“It takes about a year for us to plan it. We have to get decorations, props people to get on the floats, the military. It’s very well loved by the city because we love our military and we are Military City USA,” Maggie Thompson, director of the Riverwalk for Visit San Antonio said.

The theme for the 2021 Armed Forces River Parade is “UNITED WE STAND.”

“We celebrate all the armed forces. It’ll be at 11 a.m. on Saturday. July 3rd come down to Arneson, find a place, find a patio, get a drink and enjoy the parade,” Thompson said.

18 floats will be filled with sorts of patriotism, along with red while and blue to help celebrate our men and women.

“It is a celebration of the military and the Fourth of July the entire weekend with our parade, our flags, our artists and to show the River Walk is the place to be,” Thompson said.

As for Gabriela, she said thank you to San Antonio for all of the support.

“I am just most excited about being in front of, like, all of San Antonio and just, you know, sharing that loving, warm, welcoming hellos and goodbyes with the people in San Antonio,” Sealy said.

